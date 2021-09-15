An elector casting their ballot (supplied by: Elections Canada)

More residents took advantage of the Advance Polls during the 2021 Federal Election in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

That is according to Elections Canada who released the estimated turnout for voters who took advantage of the Advance Polls.

In the riding 10,299 people cast their ballot early this year compared to 2019 where 9,394 residents attended an advance poll.

Meanwhile, over 5.7 million Canadians casted their ballots early for the 2021 Federal Election, which is an 18.46% increase from 2019.

General voting day will be held on September 20.