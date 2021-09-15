Smithers RCMP continues to respond to fraud and theft complaints.

During the August 25 to September 7 period police responded to 280 files.

Among the files included a report on September 2 where there was property stolen from the back of a pickup truck on 4th Avenue.

According to RCMP, the theft is expected to have occurred overnight between 12:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Seven fly fishing reels, a tent, and two boat motors were taken from inside the truck canopy, RCMP added.

Additionally, on September 2, police received a complaint of attempted fraud.

The complainant, who is elderly received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency and had their Social Insurance Number and address.

According to RCMP, the scammer instructed the complainant that they needed to withdraw $4000 from their personal account and purchase a series of gift cards from different gas stations.

Police added that the complainant recognized it was a scam and did not follow any of the instructions.

Lastly, on September 7, police were called after a theft of mailboxes complaint.

The RCMP added work was being done at the Nielsen and Slack Road mailbox location where the boxes were being replaced.

Police said the units were secured together and in the ditch waiting for the site to be installed for installation when sometime overnight the mailboxes were removed.

No mail items were in the mailboxes.

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding any of the crimes to call Smithers RCMP or Crime Stoppers and if any suspects they are being scammed to contact the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre.