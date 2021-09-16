B.C. is reporting 706 new cases of COVID-19, 104 are in Northern Health, 213 are in Interior Health.

There are 5,844 active cases in the province, 857 are in the north, 1,504 are in the interior.

86.3% of people 12 and older in BC received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.8% received their second dose.

86.8% of all eligible adults in the province have received their first dose and 79.7% received their second dose.

Of the active cases, 291 individuals are in hospital and 134 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

203 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,784

105 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,051

213 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,504

104 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 857

81 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 638

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 10

In the past 24 hours, four new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,877.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: three

* Northern Health: one

From Sept. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.1% of cases, and from Sept. 1-14 they accounted for 86.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 8-14) – Total 4,914

Not vaccinated: 3,347 (68.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 391 (8.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,176 (23.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 1-14) – Total 390

Not vaccinated: 318 (81.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 19 (4.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 53 (13.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 8-14)

Not vaccinated: 320.9

Partially vaccinated: 98.6

Fully vaccinated: 30

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 1-14)