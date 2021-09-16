COVID-19 Mask (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
B.C. is reporting 706 new cases of COVID-19, 104 are in Northern Health, 213 are in Interior Health.
There are 5,844 active cases in the province, 857 are in the north, 1,504 are in the interior.
86.3% of people 12 and older in BC received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.8% received their second dose.
86.8% of all eligible adults in the province have received their first dose and 79.7% received their second dose.
Of the active cases, 291 individuals are in hospital and 134 are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
- 203 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 1,784
- 105 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 1,051
- 213 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 1,504
- 104 new cases in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 857
- 81 new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 638
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
* Total active cases: 10
In the past 24 hours, four new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,877.
The new deaths include:
* Fraser Health: three
* Northern Health: one
From Sept. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.1% of cases, and from Sept. 1-14 they accounted for 86.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Sept. 8-14) – Total 4,914
- Not vaccinated: 3,347 (68.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 391 (8.0%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,176 (23.9%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 1-14) – Total 390
- Not vaccinated: 318 (81.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 19 (4.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 53 (13.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 8-14)
- Not vaccinated: 320.9
- Partially vaccinated: 98.6
- Fully vaccinated: 30
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 1-14)
- Not vaccinated: 44.0
- Partially vaccinated: 7.6
- Fully vaccinated: 1.2