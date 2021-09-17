Smithers Fire Chief Keith Stecko will be retiring after 17 years in his leadership role.

According to the Town of Smithers, Stecko originally joined the Town as the Airport Manager and Deputy Fire Chief in 2000 and then became the Fire Chief in 2004.

The Town has announced that Kelly Zacharias has been appointed as the new Fire Chief, effective December 1.

He started his career with the Town of Smithers in 2004 as the Airport Manager and Deputy Fire Chief and then became the full time Deputy Fire Chief in 2010.

“I offer a big thank you to Chief Stecko for his many years of dedication to our community and to the volunteers of the Smithers Fire Department and extend best wishes to him and his family. We are delighted to welcome Kelly Zacharias as the incoming Chief and very much looking forward to working with him,” said Mayor Gladys Atrill.

Stecko’s last day with the Town of Smithers is on November 30.