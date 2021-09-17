COVID-19 cases have nearly tripled in the Smithers Local Health Area, according to new data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

117 new cases of the virus were identified during the September 5 to September 11 period, which is a jump from 45.

Additionally, the Burns Lake Local Health Area has reported 16 new cases, which is also an increase from 11 the previous week.

Both of the Local Health Areas have a daily case rate of more than 20 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates continue to be lower than the rest of the province in Northern Health.

In the Smithers LHA, 62% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated with 73% of people 12 and up having one dose.

Additionally, 63% of residents 12 and older in the Burns Lake Local Health Area are fully vaccinated and 70% of community members 12 and over have had one dose.

Across the North, there are currently 856 active cases.