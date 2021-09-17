Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter
B.C . is reporting 768 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 177,954 cases in the province.
There are currently 6,031 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 169,653 people who tested positive have recovered.
Of the active cases, 298 individuals are in hospital and 135 are in ICU.
The new/active cases include:
- 161 new cases in Northern Health
- 183 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 1,499
- 83 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- Total active cases: 1,043
- 239 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 1,846
- 102 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
In the past 24 hours, 11 new deaths have been reported, including five in the Interior as the provincial death toll has reached 1,888.
From Sept. 9-15, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 75.9% of cases, and from Sept. 2-15 they accounted for 86.2% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Sept. 9-15) – Total 4,804
- Not vaccinated: 3288 (68.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 358 (7.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,158 (24.1%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 2-15) – Total 384
- Not vaccinated: 310 (80.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 53 (13.8%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 9-15)
- Not vaccinated: 312.9
- Partially vaccinated: 91.5
- Fully vaccinated: 29.5
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 2-15)
- Not vaccinated: 43.2
- Partially vaccinated: 8.4
- Fully vaccinated: 1.2
After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 35.1 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.
As of Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, 86.5% (4,008,076) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 78.9% (3,659,495) have received their second dose.
In addition, 87.0% (3,764,087) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 79.8% (3,452,697) have received their second dose.