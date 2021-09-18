Mark and his two daughters Claire and Ava cut the ribbon for the 39th annual Terry Fox Run in 2019 (supplied by: Lynn Mackenzie)

The 41st annual Terry Fox run will be held on Sunday (Sept 19) but it will be virtual and be hosted in Smithers again this year.

Community members wishing to participate are being invited to run, walk or ride a bike within the community.

This is the second year the event has gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic

According to the Terry Fox website, there are a total of 11 fundraisers with $566 raised so far.

All of the proceeds from the money raised will go towards Cancer research.

Anyone wishing to participate or donate is being encouraged to do so on the Terry Fox website.