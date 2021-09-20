An elector casting their ballot (supplied by: Elections Canada)

Polls are now open in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley for the 2021 Federal Election.

They opened at 7 a.m. and are open at 7 p.m.

Electors will be voting for who they wish to represent the riding for its Member of Parliament.

NDP Incumbent Taylor Bachrach, Conservative Claire Rattee, Liberal Lakhwinder Jahj, Greens Adeana Young, People’s Party of Canada Jody Craven and Chirstian Heritage Party Rod Taylor are all vying for the riding’s votes.

Voters are being encouraged to check their voter card for their polling station or if you don’t have a voter card to go on Election Canada’s website.

Those who opted for the mail-in ballot option but have still not sent it can still drop off their Special Ballot at a polling office.

According to Elections Canada, the final results will not be available on election night because of the increase in mail-in ballots.

Elections officials will not start counting those ballots until Tuesday (Sept 21).