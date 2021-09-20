Northern Health is appealing for patience and calm after staff at the hospital in Fort St. John were subject to what it says has been “brutal criticism” during their shifts.

The agency says there are only five nurses on staff in the emergency department 15 fewer than required.

That’s meant nurses have been pulled from other areas of the hospital to cover.

Northern Health stated staff is exhausted after dealing with the COVID-19 situation for 18 months.

They’re pushing residents to get inoculated noting the region has the lowest vaccination rate in the province.

