The Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako, the Town of Smithers and the Regional District Fraser-Fort George have announced a partnership to launch a shared mapping initiative.

According to a news release, the three local governments have been working together to develop a web mapping framework over the last several months.

The framework will allow users to access property information across Jurisdictions from the same website.

Mapping data will be available in one location which saves time for users and creates efficiencies and opportunities for the partnering local governments, the release added.

The link to the mapping initiative can be found here.