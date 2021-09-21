NDP’s Taylor Bachrach will be heading back to Ottawa as the Skeena-Bulkley Valley’s Member of Parliament.

As of 11 p.m. Monday (Sept 20) Bachrach received 42.6% of the vote.

Bachrach was originally elected during the 2019 Federal Election where he received 40.9% of the vote.

Conservative Claire Rattee came in second once again with 35% of the vote.

There are six candidates running for the Member of Parliament positions:

  • NDP Incumbent Taylor Bachrach
  • Conservative candidate Claire Rattee
  • Liberal candidate Lakhwinder Jahj
  • Green candidate Adeana Young
  • People’s Party of Canada Candidate Jody Craven
  • Christian Heritage Party Candidate Rod Taylor

Here are the results as of : 11:40 p.m.

Vote Total:

Polls Reporting: 217 out of 224

Votes                Percentage

NDP Taylor Bachrach: Vote: 14,999 Percentage: 42.3%

Conservative Claire Rattee: Vote: 12,817  Percentage: 36.2%

Liberal Lakhwinder Jahj: Vote:2,758 Percentage:7.8%

Green Adeana Young: Vote: 1,340 Percentage: 3.8%

PPC Jody Craven: Vote:2,783    Percentage: 7.9%

CHP  Rod Taylor: Vote:753   Percentage:  2.1%

Total Valid Votes:24,648

Mail-in ballots will be counted at a later date. 

