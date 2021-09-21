ELECTION 2021: NDP Taylor Bachrach takes Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach head shot (supplied by: Taylor Bachrach Facebook Page)
NDP’s Taylor Bachrach will be heading back to Ottawa as the Skeena-Bulkley Valley’s Member of Parliament.
As of 11 p.m. Monday (Sept 20) Bachrach received 42.6% of the vote.
Bachrach was originally elected during the 2019 Federal Election where he received 40.9% of the vote.
Conservative Claire Rattee came in second once again with 35% of the vote.
More to come.
There are six candidates running for the Member of Parliament positions:
- NDP Incumbent Taylor Bachrach
- Conservative candidate Claire Rattee
- Liberal candidate Lakhwinder Jahj
- Green candidate Adeana Young
- People’s Party of Canada Candidate Jody Craven
- Christian Heritage Party Candidate Rod Taylor
Here are the results as of : 11:40 p.m.
Vote Total:
Polls Reporting: 217 out of 224
Votes Percentage
NDP Taylor Bachrach: Vote: 14,999 Percentage: 42.3%
Conservative Claire Rattee: Vote: 12,817 Percentage: 36.2%
Liberal Lakhwinder Jahj: Vote:2,758 Percentage:7.8%
Green Adeana Young: Vote: 1,340 Percentage: 3.8%
PPC Jody Craven: Vote:2,783 Percentage: 7.9%
CHP Rod Taylor: Vote:753 Percentage: 2.1%
Total Valid Votes:24,648
Mail-in ballots will be counted at a later date.
This page will be updated regularly throughout the night as results become available.