NDP’s Taylor Bachrach will be heading back to Ottawa as the Skeena-Bulkley Valley’s Member of Parliament.

As of 11 p.m. Monday (Sept 20) Bachrach received 42.6% of the vote.

Bachrach was originally elected during the 2019 Federal Election where he received 40.9% of the vote.

Conservative Claire Rattee came in second once again with 35% of the vote.

More to come.

There are six candidates running for the Member of Parliament positions:

NDP Incumbent Taylor Bachrach

Conservative candidate Claire Rattee

Liberal candidate Lakhwinder Jahj

Green candidate Adeana Young

People’s Party of Canada Candidate Jody Craven

Christian Heritage Party Candidate Rod Taylor

Here are the results as of : 11:40 p.m.

Vote Total:

Polls Reporting: 217 out of 224

Votes Percentage

NDP Taylor Bachrach: Vote: 14,999 Percentage: 42.3%

Conservative Claire Rattee: Vote: 12,817 Percentage: 36.2%

Liberal Lakhwinder Jahj: Vote:2,758 Percentage:7.8%

Green Adeana Young: Vote: 1,340 Percentage: 3.8%

PPC Jody Craven: Vote:2,783 Percentage: 7.9%

CHP Rod Taylor: Vote:753 Percentage: 2.1%

Total Valid Votes:24,648

Mail-in ballots will be counted at a later date.

This page will be updated regularly throughout the night as results become available.