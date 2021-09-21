NDP’s Taylor Bachrach has been reelected as the Member of Parliament for the Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

He captured 42.3% of the vote, which was more than the 2019 election where he grabbed 40%.

According to Bachrach, he celebrated his victory at home with his family and via Zoom with all of the volunteers.

He explained to Vista Radio how he is feeling about being re-elected.

“I feel humbled and honoured to have a chance to keep representing Northwest BC. It’s a pretty important time we’re living in and we have a lot of issues to work on, so I’m looking forward to getting to work,” Bachrach said.

He added one thing he heard from constituents is that they did not understand why an election was being held in the midst of the fourth wave of a COVID-19 pandemic.

Bachrach also said he will continue to work on the issues that affect the riding.

“We’re heading back to Ottawa and I’m going to work harder than ever to represent Skeena-Bulkley Valley and to make sure that the values and the concerns of the people who live here have a voice,” he said.

Bachrach added his commitment is to work with party lines to get things done.

Conservative Claire Rattee took second place with 36.2% of the vote in the election.

Vista Radio reached out to Rattee but she could not be reached.

Additionally, in third was People’s Party of Canada Jody Craven with 7.8% and fourth was Liberal’s Lakhwinder Jahj also with 7.8% of the popular vote.

Greens Adeana Young captured 3.8% and Christian Heritage Party Rod Taylor received 754 votes.