The province has announced children and youth will have the opportunity to be physically active through sport because of an investment in Sport BC.

$1 million has been directed by Sport BC for Kidsport chapters to offset the financial impacts of COVID-19.

According to a statement, this will ensure service levels remain consistent with previous years.

Included in the investment is the Hazleton Hockey Initiative- Grow the Game program.

This program enhances accessibility to hockey by providing free or low-cost programming, including hockey equipment and skills sessions, allowing kids to try hockey for the first time.

The release added that this is a partnership between Hazelton Minor Hockey Association, BC Hockey, Sport BC, ISPARC and BC Housing to provide community driven hockey activities for the Hazelton region.

Sport BC has supported 19 projects totaling more than $300,000

According to the province, the KidSport BC is aimed at increasing participation by children who are often under-represented.