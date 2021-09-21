The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako will be formally recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday according to a news release.

This means that the RDBN Office, Transfer Stations, Landfills and Recycling Depots will be closed.

Earlier this year the Federal Government announced that a statutory holiday had been created to commemorate the legacy of residential schools in Canada.

Additionally, on June 24 the RDBN passed a resolution to acknowledge and calls upon all private and public organizations involved in the operation of residential schools to corporate and fully disclose a;; records related to the operations.

In a statement, the RDBN said it is committed to working alongside First Nation communities in advocating for changes in policies and procedures at all levels of government.

The statement also added as part of the RDBN’s reconciliation initiative a new First Nations Liaison was hired to build local capacity and engage with First Nation Partners.

Taddea Kunkel will help the RDBN foster and strengthen local relationships, according to the regional district.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day will be held on September 30.