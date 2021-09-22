Residents from across the province are invited to have their say on three proposed options for permanent paid sick leave.

“Over the past several weeks, thousands of workers and employers have completed surveys to give us valuable information on their current sick-leave benefits, if any, and what is needed,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

“Informed by those surveys, we are inviting British Columbians to once again have their say.”

Between August 5th and September 14th, over 26,000 surveys were completed by workers and employers.

The options paper has been posted on the government’s engagement site and is available for comment until October 25th.

Three options have been developed that cover the minimum number of days: three, five, and 10 days of paid sick leave.

To leave a comment on the engagement site, click here.

In May, amendments to the Employment Standards Act also created a temporary COVID-19 paid sick leave program for up to three days of leave, until December 31st.

According to provincial data, an estimated 50% of B.C. employees do not have access to paid sick leave.