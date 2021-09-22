E-Comm 9-1-1 operators have not received many calls related to the proof of immunization requirement recently rolled out by the BC Government.

Currently, residents need their first dose in order to access a number of non-essential businesses – however, both shots will be required for entry starting October 24th.

Communications Coordinator, Kalia Butler spoke with Vista Radio.

“The calls that we have primarily been seeing from businesses are looking to report individuals who are unwilling to provide their vaccination records. But, overall, there are very few calls coming in on 9-1-1.”

“Throughout the pandemic, whenever there has been a change in COVID health order or restrictions, we have seen an increase in calls to 9-1-1 for people looking for more information, people looking to make reports and on one hand we greatly appreciate the public who recognize 9-1-1 is for emergency calls only.”

Butler noted it’s been a nice change after what was a very hectic summer.

“E-Comm experienced record-breaking 9-1-1 call volumes throughout the summer. It was all related to COVID, the heatwaves and the gang-related issues mostly focused in the Lower Mainland.”

For a link to all non-emergency line phone numbers in the province, click here.