Smithers Steelheads playing against the Prince Rupert Rampage in 2019 (Photo supplied by: Vista Radio)

The Smithers Steelheads have announced that the hockey team will not be participating in the Central Interior Hockey League.

According to the Smithers Steelheads Hockey Association, this is due to the many circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second year the hockey team has not been able to play due to the pandemic.

“This will not defeat us, we will be back with twice as much passion and dedication to our community and athletes,” said Steelheads Operation Manager Danielle Nixon.

The Steelheads returned to the ice in 2019 after a hiatus due to not enough players.