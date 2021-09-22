The province has provided a $45,000 grant to residents in the Upper Skeena at risk of harm or victimization.

According to a news release, this grant will be for the creation of a community-based team of front-line workers to deliver better, faster access to services.

The teams also known as situation tables will be made up of representatives from health, public safety and social service agencies.

The release added these situation tables will proactively identify vulnerable individuals or families who have a significant probability of criminal offending or experiencing harm or victimization and rapidly connect them to services before they experience a negative or traumatic event.

According to the province, the funding is provided through the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Office of Crime Reduction and Gang Outreach.

This program has invested in more than $1.35 million to develop new situation tables and enhance existing ones.