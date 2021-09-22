Another mass power outage for the Bulkley Valley is scheduled to take place on October 3.

The affected areas will be Telkwa, Smithers, New Hazelton and Hazelton.

The power will be out from 5 a.m until 3p.m. so, BC Hydro can do planned work on the equipment.

According to BC Hydro, this outage is related to the mass outage that occurred in August that affected most of the Bulkley Valley.

Anyone looking for information about the outage is being asked to go to the BC Hydro website.