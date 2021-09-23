Many businesses within the Smithers area have implemented BC’s Vaccine Card for nearly two weeks.

The province said the vaccine card was mandatory for many non-essential businesses.

Among the businesses within the area is Two Sisters Café in Smithers who have implemented the card.

According to Co-owner Christine Blair, she wasn’t sure if she had to implement the vaccine card and contact the Public Health Office.

She added she did not hear back in time so she decided to enforce the order.

Blair said after contacting the PHO she started receiving backlash on enforcing the card and thought about the other businesses who do not have the choice.

“I decided to enforce the card anyway because I was like you know what this is really uncool and there’s other businesses who don’t have choice and I’m going to support those guys and also give my customers a place where they can feel comfortable coming,” she said.

Blair added for those without a vaccine card they can continue to use the takeout window and the patio area at the side of the building.

She also said there has been a lot of support for the business.

“I’ve had messages and emails, just tons and tons of support from people who know what’s going on with the haters and just wanted to extend their appreciation and support with what we’re doing,” Blair said.

She added that the support from the community has meant a lot.