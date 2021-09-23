The Smithers and Burns Lake Local Health Areas continue to be hot spots for COVID-19.

During the period of September 12 and 18 there were 74 cases identified within the Smithers Local Health Area.

Meanwhile, in the Burns Lake Local Health Area there were 17 new cases reported compared to 16 the previous week.

Both areas continue to have a daily case rate of more than 20 cases identified per 100,000 people.

Slightly more people are getting fully vaccinated in both of the regions, according to the BCCDC.

64% of people 12 and older in the Smithers LHA are fully inoculated with 74% of community members having at least one dose.

In Burns Lake, 64% of people 12 and over are fully vaccinated as well with 72% of residents in the LHA fully vaccinated.

A full list for vaccination clinics can be found on Northern Health’s website.