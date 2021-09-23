Local fast food restaurants within the Smithers region have raised money for local and national charities.

The McDonalds in Smithers raised $6,000 for the Ronald McDonalds House from its McHappy Day that took place on Wednesday (Sept 22).

This was the first McHappy Day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A portion of the proceeds from the sales went towards the Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver.

Additionally, Tim Hortons in Smithers donated $3264 to the Salvation Army.

All of the proceeds came from the sales from its Smile Cookie Campaign.

According to the Salvation Army, this donation is for the family service program and will assist in purchasing items for the food bank, soup kitchen and children’s feeding programs.