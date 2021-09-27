Perfect Sleep Solutions – One Year in Business

Opening a Business During a Pandemic

When a new business completes their first full year of being opened, it is quite an accomplishment. But, opening a business during a pandemic and staying open for the entire year, now that was absolutely a Herculean feat! At Perfect Sleep Solutions, we opened our doors during this terrible pandemic and have managed to experience growth through our first year!

There were, and still are, many challenges we deal with on a daily basis; staying organized while working out of a second location, social distancing, masking, most businesses and suppliers who were closed for in person meetings, and shipping times to get supplies. These are just some of the hurdles we managed to get over to keep Perfect Sleep Solutions moving forward. But we learned that services received and services rendered can still occur if we remain patient, kind and just slow down a bit.

Small Steps to Positive Results

Perfect Sleep Solutions Quesnel has been well received in the community and is quite busy with appointments, phone calls and walk-ins. We are proud to say Perfect Sleep Solutions is filling a void in sleep information and sleep aids that was previously lacking in the Quesnel area.

We have a certified Medical Director, a Somnologist for sleep study interpretations, a Registered Polysomnography Sleep Tech for test scoring and currently two Registered Respiratory Therapists for Sleep Therapy Application. Both our therapists, Jay and Darren, have been working primarily with Sleep Therapy for over 10 years.

Perfect Sleep Solutions can be the answer to your sleep apnea condition. It is a family owned and operated business dedicated to helping people conquer their sleep disorders. Perfect Sleep Solutions is headed by Jay Wolfe, Registered Respiratory Therapist. With his 30 years of experience helping people overcome obstructive sleep apnea symptoms, and utilizing the latest state of the art diagnostic equipment, Perfect Sleep Solution’s patients receive the best treatment available. He understands and acknowledges the client’s needs, while educating and recommending solutions to their sleep issues. You may need CPAP therapy or an oral appliance may be the best option. Whichever therapy fits you, Jay and the Perfect Sleep Solutions team will help you with choices that are best suited for you and your family.

Continuing to Grow

At Perfect Sleep Solutions, we are meeting or exceeding the standard set out by the College of Physicians for being governed by a Medical Director, Standards of qualifications, methods, charting and policies for Sleep Testing, scoring and interpretation, education and therapy.

And we continue to grow! Working through this pandemic, we have found that it is best to call in and book an appointment but we always welcome walk-ins. If you are ill, we can take appointments over the phone, but an in-person appointment with your equipment is always best though.

The Quesnel Clinic is located at 533 Reid Street Unit 200. Call (778) 414-8444.

You will also find Perfect Sleep Solutions online at https://perfectsleepsolutions.ca

You will find the Prince George Clinic at 575 Quebec Street Unit 202.

Call (236) 423-6244.

A perfect night’s sleep will change your life! Find your “happy sleep place” at Perfect Sleep Solutions. Know the symptoms, find the control, take back your life! Pleasant dreams!