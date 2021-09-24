Drivers are saving more money than expected under ICBC’s new Enhanced Care system.

According to the insurance corporation, customers renewed over 1.3 million personal policies between May and August of this year, saving nearly $500 or about 28 percent when compared to last year’s premiums.

That’s more than the initial average of $400 and 20% predicted when the new system came out in February of 2020.

In addition, over 3.6 million rebate cheques were issued to eligible customers totalling $594 million dollars.