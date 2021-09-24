The Gidimt’en clan says Coastal GasLink has destroyed an archaeological site on Cas Yikh Territory.

According to a news release, this occurred after ongoing conflict between Gidimt’en members, Cas Yikh Chiefs, CGL and the RCMP earlier this week.

It added contractors completely cleared the site which was destroyed by heavy machinery for the construction of the pipeline.

Spokesperson Molly Wickham added that Coastal GasLink obtained a site alteration permit with adequate consultation.

She said she went to the site on Wednesday but was threatened with arrest twice.

“I went up to the site and there were archaeologists, Ecofor was there, Coastal GasLink and a number of private security and they denied me access to the area,” Wikham said.

She added she wanted to have a conversation with Ecofor regarding the Site Alteration Permit.

Wickham also said the area where CGL is doing work is an old historical village.

“We have ancient trails that are well documented and the Delgamuukw court case. We have our oral history about that place, we know there are more artifacts, possibly even human remains like this is an old village site where our people gather to harvest,” she said.

Wickham added the site continues to be monitored.

In an email to Vista Radio, CGL said the site alteration permit and construction needs to occur through the site to allow for safe installation.

It added all work will be supervised by a qualified archaeologist.