The fall season in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District remains up in the air according to Environment Canada.

It added temperatures could either be above, below or average temperatures.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said the fall has started off rainy.

“We already have almost our months worth of rain and we’re only two-thirds of the way through the month so, there’s more rain yet to come this month,” he said.

Lundquist added that so far in September there has been 61 millimetres of rain when normally there is 54 millimetres.

He also said the seasonal outlook is not leaning towards any of the categories.

“The long range outlook has been flipping around, I really think more than usual we’re not really able to pick any one of the three,” Lundquist said.

He also added that the Bulkley Valley and Lakes should expect a weak La Nina year but that it won’t mean that the winter will be cooler.