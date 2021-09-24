COVID-19 Mask (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
B.C. is reporting 743 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 182,541 cases in the province.
87.5% (4,053,738) of eligible people 12+ in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 80.0% (3,709,554) received their second dose.
In addition, 88.0% (3,805,580) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 80.9% (3,497,809) received their second dose.
There are 5,979 active cases in the province, of the active cases, 319 individuals are in hospital and 149 are in ICU.
The new/active cases include:
- 106 new cases in Northern Health
- Total active cases: 1,023
- 177 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 1,268
- 292 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 2,029
- 111 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 57 new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
In the past 24 hours, seven new deaths have been reported including one in the North and one in the Interior, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,922.
From Sept. 16-22, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 75.0% of cases, and from Sept. 9-22, they accounted for 81.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Sept. 16-22) – Total 4,543
- Not vaccinated: 3,057 (67.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 351 (7.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,135 (25.0%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 9-22) – Total 436
- Not vaccinated: 322 (73.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 35 (8.0%)
- Fully vaccinated: 79 (18.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 16-22)
- Not vaccinated: 292.8
- Partially vaccinated: 90.8
- Fully vaccinated: 28.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 9-22)
- Not vaccinated: 46.6
- Partially vaccinated: 14.1
- Fully vaccinated: 1.8
After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 25.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.