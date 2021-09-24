Maternity services have been brought back to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

Last weekend, a small number of patients were advised or decided to work with their care providers to plan for a potential delivery at an alternate location.

According to Northern Health, emergency or urgent maternity patients were not affected.

It added that this was due to additional pressure at the hospital and staff shortages.

Northern Health also added that transfers do happen regularly and depend on the care that is required.