A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be available at the Smithers Arena on 3rd ave until 4 pm today (Saturday).

No appointment is needed and the clinic is giving both first and second doses to eligible residents 12+.

Any Smithers resident that can’t make it out to the mobile clinic can still book an appointment at the Healthy Living Centre on September 24, September 27-29, October 4-5 and October 14.

For Houston residents, Coast Mountain College is offering a drop-in clinic for both doses until 2 pm today.

In Hazelton, vaccination appointments can be made at the Wrinch Memorial Hospital-Cafeteria on October 7,14 and 21 from 1 pm until 5 pm.

Finally, drop-in and booked appointments can be made every Tuesday at the Stikine Health Centre in Dease Lake from 9 am until 11 am.