Fees charged to restaurants from food delivery companies will continue to be capped at 15%.

This was a measure implemented back on December 22, 2020, and was set to expire on Tuesday (September 28).

“In tough times like these, people look to each other to find support and guidance, and that includes government. This extension helps one of the hardest-hit sectors stay open as we slowly and safely emerge from the pandemic,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

The cap is being extended under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act to December 31, 2021, and an additional cap of 5% will be extended for related fees like online ordering and processing fees to ensure companies can’t shift delivery costs to other areas.

“The cap on food delivery fees has provided stability for local restaurants while ensuring that delivery drivers are fairly compensated for their work,” said Adam Walker, Parliamentary Secretary for the New Economy.