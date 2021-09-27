Chie Na'moks walking into the meetings after a short break (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief Na’Moks is expected to appear in court in November for a handful of charges.

On November 4, Na’Moks is scheduled to appear at the Hazelton Provincial Court with the intent to plead guilty to four criminal charges from February 2021.

The charges include possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose, careless use or storage of a firearm, trespassing at night and killing or injuring an animal.

These charges come from an incident after a dog was shot and killed in the New Hazelton area.

According to RCMP, police received a report of careless firearm use in a residential area.

Na’Moks recently appeared in court in Smithers on September 2.