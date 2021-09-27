The Village of Telkwa has announced a Water Quality Advisory will be issued starting on Tuesday (Sept 28).

The advisory will be issued at 7 p.m. until further notice because of planned upgrades to the Water Treatment Plant’s ultraviolet disinfection system.

According to the Village, while the upgrades are taking place the treatment plant will be non-operational and the system will be supplied by stored treated water.

Northern Health and the Village are advising that children, pregnant women and persons with weakened immune systems drink bottled water during this time.

The water can still be used for cooking, drinking by non-vulnerable groups, washing hands, bathing and showering.

The advisory will be issued until bacteriological testing confirms that the new ultraviolet disinfection system is operating properly.