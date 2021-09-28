The 20th anniversary of the Cops for Cancer Tour de North bike ride was a smashing success.

The journey began in Prince George on September 17th and concluded in Prince Rupert on Thursday (23rd).

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP told Vista Radio they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal, with more money trickling in.

“We started out with the goal of $100,000 to raise and so far to date, we have raised over $133,000 for the cancer research.”

Other stops along the ride included Burns Lake, Fort St James, Houston, Fraser Lake, Smithers, Vanderhoof, New Hazelton, Terrace.

“As is with most people, cancer has touched our lives in some way, and perhaps some of the members on this ride it was a personal situation and we’re riding for someone very close to them,” added Saunderson.

Seventeen riders participated in the event.

The goal of the event is to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.