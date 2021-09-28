Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton.

The outbreak is among patients in the acute care and long-term care units.

Four patients have tested positive for the virus in association with the outbreak and monitoring and testing is underway to identify any additional cases.

According to Northern Health, enhanced outbreak control measures are in place at the hospital to protect the health of staff and patients.

Precautions taking place include:

Increased focus on cleaning and infection control measures

Enhanced symptom monitoring among all staff and patients

Restricting to essential visitors only

Pause on group activities for long-stay patients.

Public health officials will only declare the outbreak over when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped.