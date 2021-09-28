652 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC for a total of 185,432 cases in the province.

There are 5,992 active cases in the province, of the active cases, 316 individuals are in hospital and 141 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

117 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 929

162 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,176



219 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 2,249

70 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 903

82 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 677

Two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada Total active cases: 58



Two new deaths, both in Island Health, have been reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,942.

The outbreak at the Fort St. John Hospital has been declared over as there are now 22 active outbreaks within BC’s health care system.

From September 20-26, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 72.2% of cases, and from September 13-26, they accounted for 82.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 20-26) – Total 5,012

Not vaccinated: 3,263 (65.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 357 (7.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,392 (27.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 13-26) – Total 360

Not vaccinated: 269 (74.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (7.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 63 (17.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 20-26)

Not vaccinated: 296.0

Partially vaccinated: 93.1

Fully vaccinated: 34.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 13-26)

Not vaccinated: 40.0

Partially vaccinated: 11.1

Fully vaccinated: 1.5

87.8% (4,068,060) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 80.6% (3,736,540) have received their second dose.

In addition, 88.3% (3,818,166) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 81.4% (3,521,271) have received their second dose.

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 26.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.