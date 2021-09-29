Ribbon cutting at the Trobak Reservoir (supplied by: Lindsay Newman, Vista Radio Staff)

The Village of Telkwa hosted its grand opening of the Trobak Reservoir on Tuesday (Sept 28).

Funding for the project was provided to the Village in 2018 through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Canadian Community Building Fund.

This fund provided 100% to construct the new water reservoir at Trobak Hill.

According to the Village, this reservoir will stabilize the supply, treatment and storage of water on the east side of the Bulkley River.

Telkwa Deputy Mayor Leroy Dekens said storage of the water was isolated to the west side of the Bulkley River.

“This made the east side of Telkwa particularly vulnerable in that it was serviced by a single main crossing on the Bulkley River in the Telkwa Bulkley River bridge,” he said.

Dekens also said this reservoir will increase the potential for new development and economic growth in the Village.

“In addition the new reservoir assisted in addressing previous concerns of fire flow in the community. The project was an important step in our Village’s ongoing efforts to increase water supply capacity,” he said.

The final details of the reservoir were wrapped up in the summer of 2020.