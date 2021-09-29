Thursday (Sept 30) is the first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across the country.

Earlier this year Canada announced that September 30th would be a federal holiday to recognize and honour the lives lost and survivors of the residential school system.

Many events will be happening locally to commemorate the day including a demonstration on the Morice West Forest Service Road in Houston.

According to Gidimt’en Spokesperson Jennifer Wickham, at the demonstration there will be speeches, food and a march to the 63 kilometre mark of the forest service road.

Wickham said this day is important because you can’t have reconciliation without the truth.

“If the municipalities, individuals, and different levels of government are really sincere about reconciliation they’re going to be looking at the whole picture so, we can’t have individual reconciliation without individual responsibility,” she said.

Wickham also said the Wet’suwet’en laws are encompassing.

“Every aspect of our lives is governed by our laws and our protocols and those come from the territory, from our yintah and so when we are taking action to protect our territory we’re doing so because it’s in our laws,” she said.

Wickham added for people who want to learn about the Wet’suwet’en there are history books at the Smithers Public Library.

Additionally, a truth and reconciliation event will be held in Smithers starting at the Museum at 1 p.m.