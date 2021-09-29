The Forest Practices Board will audit the forest planning and practices of Gitxan Forest License Inc. near New Hazelton.

According to a news release, this is on forest license A16831 in the Skeena Stikine Natural Resource District.

This audit will occur during the week of Oct.4 and will examine whether timber harvesting, road construction, road maintenance, reforestation, fire protection and associated planning met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.

The report added once the audit work is complete a report will be prepared and if the license holder may be adversely affected by the audit findings, representatives will have a chance to respond.

The board’s final report and recommendations will be released to the public and government at a later date.