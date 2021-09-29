The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako along with the Saik’uz, Stellat’en, and Nadleh Whut’en First Nations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The agreement commits the parties to work together to restore the health of the Nechako River, its affected tributaries, and its fish populations, with a particular focus on sturgeon and salmon populations that are on the precipice of extinction.

“The relationship being built with the Regional District is an example of local communities working together for the common good, and it is one of many relationships that need to be developed to overcome the challenges facing the Nechako. We’re gaining momentum, and I’m optimistic that by continuing to build these relationships, we will be able to create the conditions for a flourishing Nechako once again,” – Priscilla Mueller, elected Chief of Saik’uz First Nation.

In addition, it also calls for more natural flows in the Nechako River, new stewardship projects, and a new governance regime to replace the one established in 1987, which excludes the Nechako First Nations and the Regional District.

“After the Kenney Dam was built, the water stopped flowing the way it always had. I remember the heartbreak for our Elders. I could see and I could feel the hurt they felt while walking on the bed of the Nechako River, as they realized that the construction of the Kenney Dam spelled the end of a great river. We owe it to them to restore the health of the River. It’s a difficult issue, but we’re making real progress—and this MOU is an example of that.” – Larry Nooski, elected Chief of Nadleh Whut’en.

The agreement is viewed as a significant development in the relationship between the Nechako First Nations and non-Indigenous people, and a key step in the path towards reconciliation.