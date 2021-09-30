Over 1200 customers in Telkwa are without power Thursday (Sept 30).

The outage is affecting customers South of Babine Lake Road.

According to BC Hydro, crews are on the way and the cause is under investigation.

Power is expected to be returned by 9 a.m.

Additionally, in Smithers over 100 customers are without power south of Hillcrest Road, East of Tyhee Lake Road, North of Woodmere Road, the Buck Flats Road area, and Hislop Road.

For these outages, the cause is under investigation and crews have been assigned.

There is no expected time when the power will be back on in these areas.