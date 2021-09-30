The Conservation Officer Service says the grizzly bear attack that occurred in Gransile Wednesday (Sept 29) was a surprise defensive attack.

The adult male was walking along an access river to Fulton River Spawning Channel when he was attacked by the bear.

According to the Conservation Office, he suffered serious injuries to his arm and was transferred to hospital in Prince George for treatment.

The COS added that the investigation included an assessment of the attack site, evidence collection and interviews with the victim and witnesses.

The area is known to be a viewing location for bears especially during salmon spawning season.

According to the COS, the victim was in the area to photograph the bears.

The COS is reminding residents to take precautions when encountering wildlife.

No efforts will be made to capture the bear.