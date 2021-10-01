Cases of COVID-19 still remain high within the Northwest according to the BC Centres for Disease Control.

68 new cases of the virus were identified in the Smithers Local Health Area during the September 19 to 25 period.

This is a slight decrease from the previous week where 74 cases were reported.

In the Burns Lake Local Health Area 31 cases of COVID-19 were identified which is an increase from the previous week where 15 new cases were reported.

Both of the Local Health Areas remain a hotspot for COVID-19 where the daily case rate still remains at more than 20 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

As for vaccination rates, both of the local health areas have 65% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, as for those partially vaccinated 76% of residents 12 and older in the Smithers LHA have had one dose and 73% of residents in the Burns Lake Local Health Area have been partially immunized.

There is currently one COVID-19 outbreak within the Northwest at the Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton where four cases have been identified.