Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill is expected to be meeting with social service groups next week to discuss the homeless camp outside of Town Hall and the winter season.

According to Atrill, the discussions will revolve around what as a community we can do for the homeless population.

She said the Town of Smithers have always had people living in rough conditions but it is more visible.

“I’m hopeful that a gathering of people who have interest in providing support to the vulnerable people in the next week to determine what a course of action can be,” Atrill said.

In 2020, the Town in partnership with the Smithers Community Services Association set up an encampment for the homeless population.

Atrill also said the camp outside of town hall has resulted in shock for some community members.

“I do wish that we do have better offering as a community but, there’s long circumstances, sort of a history and it’s not going to be easily solved

Atrill added if anybody has an idea on how to combat homelessness and support in the community to reach out to either the Town or her directly.

In April, a homeless count was conducted and data showed 33 people identified as experiencing homelessness which was an increase from 2018.