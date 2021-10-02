RCMP say they have received multiple calls about bear sightings within the Burns Lake community.

According to police, there have been several calls of bears in the village with three calls occurring this week.

RCMP added that one of the sightings was near the Lakes District Secondary School.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) and police are patrolling the areas and are asking residents to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.

Police have offered tips if bears are spotted including:

If you see a bear going about its regular business to leave it alone and to not cut off its path.

If bears are near human attractants to contact the COS 24 hour hotline

If a bear poses an immediate threat call 911

RCMP also added there is a spike in bear sighting calls from May until September because residents come into more frequent contact with wildlife.

Earlier this week, there was a grizzly bear attack in Granisle where one man was sent to a hospital in Prince George with serious injuries.

The COS added a small percentage of human-bear interactions result in attacks or aggressive behaviour.