Smithers Fire Rescue is reminding the public to learn the sounds of fire safety for this week’s Fire Prevention Week.

The annual campaign works to educate people about important actions to keep themselves and others safe in case of a fire.

Smithers Fire Rescue is sharing the sounds to watch out for:

A continuous set of three loud beeps means there is a fire or smoke. Get out and call 911

A single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke and carbon monoxide detectors must be changed every 10 years

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the unit is at the end of its life and must be replaced

Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors meet all the needs for those in your household including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

According to Fire Chief Keith Stecko, everyone in your household should know the different sounds and to learn the specific sounds to look at the manufacturer’s instructions.

Anyone looking for information on specific activities for Fire Prevention Week is being encouraged to contact Smithers Fire Rescue.

Fire Prevention Week runs from October 3 until October 9.