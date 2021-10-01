Northern Health has identified its first two exposure events of the school year with both of them in the Bulkley Valley.

The first was at the Bulkley Valley Christian School in Smithers.

The exposure events occurred between September 14- 17,20-24 and 27-28.

According to Northern Health, the second school was in School District 54 at Silverthorne Elementary School in Houston.

This exposure occurred from September 20 to 21.