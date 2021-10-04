Trail upgrades are coming to Babine Mountains Provincial Park in Smithers.

BC Parks is investing $21.5 million dollars over the next three years to make our parks even more desirable.

The money will enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation, including new campsites, trails, and upgrades to facilities.

The investment is part of an $83-million budget increase to the BC Parks operating and capital budgets, combined, to strengthen the management of the parks system and provide a more enjoyable visitor experience.

According to the province, over 3.1 million campers stayed in provincial parks during the 2021 camping season, and more than 260,000 reservations were made on Discover Camping, marking the highest volume on record.

“This year has been another exceptionally busy season for BC Parks with more people than ever seeking the benefits to their health and well-being that nature and open spaces provide,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“Caring for and expanding BC Parks is an investment in a healthy future. These new projects provide even more people with the opportunity to explore and experience British Columbia’s spectacular beauty and retain the vitally important connection to nature.”

Planning for several proposed projects is underway and includes:

* Cypress Provincial Park: improve facilities within the park, including refurbished trails and better backcountry access

* Garibaldi Provincial Park: develop the loop trail linking Singing Pass to Blackcomb Mountain

* Golden Ears Provincial Park: parking lot expansion

* Stawamus Chief Provincial Park: improve existing trails and develop new trails, provide additional parking

* Cultus Lake: develop the Watt Creek parking lot to improve access to Teapot Hill Trail

* Miracle Beach Provincial Park: trail enhancements, including a new bicycle flow track and accessibility upgrades

* Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park: improve accessibility for day-use trails

* Sun-Oka Provincial Park: reconstruct paved trails within the park to improve accessibility

* Babine Mountains Provincial Park: upgrade and reroute existing trails and build new trails

* Lakelse Lake Provincial Park: improve accessibility to the Twin Spruce Trail and the Furlong Bay Campground