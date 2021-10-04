Outage affecting Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users around the world
(Photo credit, Brett Jordan/Unsplash)
An outage affecting users around the world has hit Facebook and Facebook-owned apps Instagram and WhatsApp.
The sites appear to have gone down just before noon eastern time on Monday with many reporting issues on Twitter.
Similar reports are coming out of the U.S., Europe, Africa and Asia.
Facebook officials have acknowledged the issues and say they are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible.