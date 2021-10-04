Almost 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over the last 3 days
COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
BC Health officials report 1,986 cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, with 346 in Northern Health and 414 in Interior Health:
- Oct. 1-2: 617 new cases
- Oct. 2-3: 707 new cases
- Oct. 3-4: 662 new cases
The active case count is up to 5,986, with 965 in the north and 1,132 in the interior.
Of the active cases, 326 individuals are in hospital and 142 are in intensive care.
88.2% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a vaccine and 81.6% received their second dose.
88.7% of adults in BC have received their first dose and 82.3% received their second jab.
The new/active cases include:
- 782 new cases in Fraser Health
- Total active cases: 2,333
- 226 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 414 new cases in Interior Health
- Total active cases: 1,132
- 346 new cases in Northern Health
- 218 new cases in Island Health
- No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
There were 10 new deaths reported in the province, two were in Northern Health.
From Sept. 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.5% of cases, and from Sept. 17-30, they accounted for 81.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Sept. 24-30) – Total 5,106
- Not vaccinated: 3,303 (64.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 346 (6.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,457 (28.5%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Sept. 17-30) – Total 383
- Not vaccinated: 272 (71.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 40 (10.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 71 (18.5%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 24-30)
- Not vaccinated: 295.7
- Partially vaccinated: 98.5
- Fully vaccinated: 35.8
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 17-30)
- Not vaccinated: 40.5
- Partially vaccinated: 17.0
- Fully vaccinated: 1.6