Agreement reached at Rio Tinto smelter in Kitimat
BC Works smelter (supplied by: Rio Tinto)
Almost one thousand workers at Rio Tinto near Kitimat will soon be heading back to their jobs.
They’ve ratified a contract agreement with the company, ending a two-month-long strike at the smelter in Kitimat and the hydro facility in Kemano.
A lack of progress over a mechanism to settle hundreds of grievances led to the breakdown of talks in July.
The company said a process to discuss the complaints is part of the new contract
– with files from Vista Radio news wire