Almost one thousand workers at Rio Tinto near Kitimat will soon be heading back to their jobs.

They’ve ratified a contract agreement with the company, ending a two-month-long strike at the smelter in Kitimat and the hydro facility in Kemano.

A lack of progress over a mechanism to settle hundreds of grievances led to the breakdown of talks in July.

The company said a process to discuss the complaints is part of the new contract

